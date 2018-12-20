BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Autoliv worth $259,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Autoliv by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Autoliv by 8,346.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 24.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 target price on Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Autoliv stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

