Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (MVT) Insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. Sells 869 Shares

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $11,436.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,547. Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Blackrock Munivest Fund II’s previous special dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the third quarter worth about $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 32.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 73.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 58.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

