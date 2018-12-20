bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Bought by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

In other bluebird bio news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $198,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $90,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,958. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.71.

bluebird bio stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

