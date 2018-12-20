BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 920.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,107,000 after buying an additional 161,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,630,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,887,000 after buying an additional 188,210 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 401,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,371,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $167.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $164.92 and a 52-week high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

