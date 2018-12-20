BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. FIG Partners upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.55.

Shares of WTFC opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

