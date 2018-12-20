BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of athenahealth by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of athenahealth by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of athenahealth by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of athenahealth by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of athenahealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHN opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. athenahealth, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. athenahealth’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATHN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. decreased their price target on athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on athenahealth to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $140.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. athenahealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.71.

In other athenahealth news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $280,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,504 shares of company stock valued at $317,891 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

