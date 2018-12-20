BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Sealed Air (SEE) to Outperform

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 150.20% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 152,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $716,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 310.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 12.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.