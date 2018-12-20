Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,255.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 393.8% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 5.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

BA stock opened at $319.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $293.01 and a 1-year high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

