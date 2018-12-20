Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) and DIGIPATH INC/SH SH (DIGP) Head to Head Contrast

DIGIPATH INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get DIGIPATH INC/SH SH alerts:

DIGIPATH INC/SH SH has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of DIGIPATH INC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DIGIPATH INC/SH SH and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIGIPATH INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 1 3 6 0 2.50

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $52.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than DIGIPATH INC/SH SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIGIPATH INC/SH SH and Booz Allen Hamilton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIGIPATH INC/SH SH $1.90 million 2.70 -$1.06 million N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $6.17 billion 1.07 $305.11 million $2.01 23.18

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than DIGIPATH INC/SH SH.

Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. DIGIPATH INC/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DIGIPATH INC/SH SH and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIGIPATH INC/SH SH -59.66% -120.14% -103.12% Booz Allen Hamilton 5.50% 58.75% 9.61%

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats DIGIPATH INC/SH SH on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIGIPATH INC/SH SH Company Profile

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry. DigiPath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science, which include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems, such as the launch and test range system for the U.S. air force space command or the flush air data systems for NASA; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Further, it offers technical solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for DIGIPATH INC/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGIPATH INC/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.