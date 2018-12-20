BorgWarner (BWA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.71

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.71 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 1705131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

