Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Insider Martin Palmer Purchases 18 Shares

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) insider Martin Palmer acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95) per share, with a total value of £150.84 ($197.10).

Bovis Homes Group stock opened at GBX 843.80 ($11.03) on Thursday. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 826 ($10.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,222 ($15.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,054 ($13.77) target price (up previously from GBX 1,025 ($13.39)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,265 ($16.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,192.56 ($15.58).

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

