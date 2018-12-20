Brenntag (BNR) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.87 ($61.48).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €37.46 ($43.56) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.