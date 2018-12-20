Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,918,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,498,000 after buying an additional 242,074 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,539,000 after buying an additional 2,608,732 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,168,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,691,000 after buying an additional 323,377 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $76,290,996.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $316,181,612.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,456,528 shares of company stock worth $1,281,856,008 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

