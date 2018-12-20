Brigade Capital Management, Lp Buys 130,000 Shares of Libbey Inc. (LBY) Stock

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $735,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:LBY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Libbey Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Get Libbey alerts:

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $191.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Libbey by 54.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,014,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 708,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Libbey during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Libbey during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Libbey by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 169,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Libbey by 133.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 148,831 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brigade Capital Management, Lp Buys 130,000 Shares of Libbey Inc. (LBY) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/brigade-capital-management-lp-buys-130000-shares-of-libbey-inc-lby-stock.html.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.