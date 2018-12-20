British American Tobacco (BTI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

BTI stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 111.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 84.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply