British American Tobacco (BTI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

BTI stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 111.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 84.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

