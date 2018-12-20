Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.47. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

SBH stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,252. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $289,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,553,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,784,000 after purchasing an additional 50,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,863,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,784,000 after purchasing an additional 50,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,983,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

