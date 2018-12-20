Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings. Sierra Metals posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Metals.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million.

SMTS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,758. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

