Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to Announce $0.46 EPS

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $45.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 25 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SP. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Sidoti cut their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $639.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

