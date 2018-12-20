Brokerages Expect BB&T Co. (BBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) to post $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BB&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. BB&T posted sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BB&T will report full year sales of $11.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in BB&T in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in BB&T in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in BB&T in the third quarter worth about $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 4,311.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. BB&T has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

