Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will report sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.24 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $10.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. UBS Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $121,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $2,755,035.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,073 shares in the company, valued at $29,337,897.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,566 shares of company stock worth $9,946,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $493,441,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,468,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,421,000 after buying an additional 1,734,031 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,496,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,985,000 after buying an additional 1,114,566 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,686,000 after buying an additional 972,414 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG opened at $52.76 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.