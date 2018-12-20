Brokerages Set $11.00 Price Target for Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 92 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 1,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,762. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 92.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medallion Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 85,326 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

