Brokerages Set TransUnion (TRU) PT at $78.15

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TRU traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.75. 24,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,473. TransUnion has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 29,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,789,228.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,829.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares in the company, valued at $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,661 shares of company stock worth $10,943,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

