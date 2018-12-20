Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chemours Co’s FY2020 Earnings (CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Chemours in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Chemours from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

CC opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.68. Chemours has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1,510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

