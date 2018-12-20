Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.72%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $66.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,972,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $122,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,846. 5.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

