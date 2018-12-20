Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $32,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

