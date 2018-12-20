Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $343,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

