Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $425,000 Holdings in Meredith Co. (MDP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 855,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after buying an additional 535,725 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,885,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,146,000 after buying an additional 509,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Meredith by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,253,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,021,000 after buying an additional 323,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after buying an additional 292,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.54. Meredith had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $756.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Meredith’s payout ratio is currently 85.83%.

In related news, insider John S. Zieser sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $351,162.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $60,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,081,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/brown-brothers-harriman-co-has-425000-holdings-in-meredith-co-mdp.html.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.