BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,035 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,058,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,751,000 after buying an additional 423,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,355,000 after buying an additional 1,045,871 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,895,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,616,000 after buying an additional 477,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,628,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,147,000 after buying an additional 262,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,752,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,767,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,408,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $746,620.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $70.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

