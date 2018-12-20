Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total value of $867,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $1,277,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,847,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Shares of ACN opened at $150.96 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $146.05 and a 52-week high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/buckingham-capital-management-inc-sells-725-shares-of-accenture-plc-acn.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.