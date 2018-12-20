Bulldog Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (DNI)

Bulldog Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings in Dividend And Income Fund were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Dividend And Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNI opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

Dividend And Income Fund Company Profile

