Bulldog Investors LLC Trims Position in Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH)

Bulldog Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CH) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181,256 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Chile Fund were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Chile Fund in the second quarter worth $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Chile Fund during the third quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Aberdeen Chile Fund during the second quarter worth $119,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Chile Fund during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Chile Fund during the second quarter worth $142,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CH opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

About Aberdeen Chile Fund

Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, including financials, consumer staples, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, energy, information technology, telecommunication services, healthcare, real estate and industrials.

