Bunge (BG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.53

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.53 and last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 940172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

In other Bunge news, CFO Thomas Boehlert acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.68 per share, with a total value of $200,576.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $200,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Patrick Lupo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.71 per share, for a total transaction of $188,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,165.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 333,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

