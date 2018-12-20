Bunge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BG)

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,850 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,782% compared to the average volume of 417 put options.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $9,996,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Patrick Lupo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.71 per share, for a total transaction of $188,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,165.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 333,200 shares of company stock worth $20,357,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Bunge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 20,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE BG opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.12. Bunge has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

