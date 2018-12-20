Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Position Trimmed by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,272,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,027,000 after acquiring an additional 826,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,007,000 after acquiring an additional 199,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,392,000 after acquiring an additional 319,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,061,000 after acquiring an additional 114,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $160.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $180.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 293.30% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $619,280.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,903 shares in the company, valued at $10,329,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,213 shares of company stock worth $14,909,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $184.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. MKM Partners set a $174.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

