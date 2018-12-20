Burst Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71,402.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Livecoin. Burst has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $71,402.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,008,562,858 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

