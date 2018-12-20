Byron C. Neiles Sells 64,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $2,758,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enbridge stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

