Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0848 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $85.01 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00002041 BTC on exchanges including LBank, RightBTC, Cryptopia and FCoin. In the last week, Bytom has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00786605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00001162 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, ZB.COM, BitMart, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Gate.io, Cryptopia, FCoin, Huobi, Kucoin, BigONE, OKEx, Neraex, CoinTiger, Bibox, RightBTC, HitBTC, LBank and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.