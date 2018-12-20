Cable One Inc (CABO) Stake Lowered by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cable One by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cable One by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $839.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.26. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $597.40 and a 12 month high of $924.31.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 29.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $845.67.

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $863.84 per share, with a total value of $146,852.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,105.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $3,897,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,292 shares in the company, valued at $18,789,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 570 shares of company stock worth $495,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

