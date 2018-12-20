Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.55. 25,693,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 13,903,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $146,417.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $319,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

