Callaway Golf (ELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 348.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

