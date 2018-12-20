Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IGAS Energy (IGAS)

IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IGAS stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Tuesday. IGAS Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

Get IGAS Energy alerts:

IGAS Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IGAS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGAS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.