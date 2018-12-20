Canada Goose (GOOS) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.16 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 2,447,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,999,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Canada Goose to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.99 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Canada Goose by 3,727.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,107,000 after purchasing an additional 967,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 3,727.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,107,000 after purchasing an additional 967,318 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,728.8% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 269,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

