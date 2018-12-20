Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,741,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,356,000 after purchasing an additional 117,340 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 568,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.3477 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

