Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.89

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$31.89 and last traded at C$31.99, with a volume of 2514801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.92000025554261 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

In other news, insider Allan E. Frankiw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$42,540.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

