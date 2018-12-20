Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Tivity Health (TVTY) Target Price to $49.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating on TVTY and increase our 12-month price target to $52 to $49. We recently hosted a series of investor meetings with TVTY’s senior management team. Most of the questions focused on the recently announced acquisition of Nutrisystem (NTRI – Not Covered). We believe that NTRI adds another growth component to TVTY and the strategy to add nutrition/weight loss to the company’s offerings is logical. While the debt load is high and there is execution risk around the merger, we believe our long-term DCF model assumptions are conservative and support significantly higher valuation levels.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

TVTY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.86.

TVTY stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,239,000 after purchasing an additional 709,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 91.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,918 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,506,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,973 shares during the period.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

