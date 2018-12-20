CanYaCoin Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $647,657.00 and approximately $73,097.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.77 or 0.10569916 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00028522 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,225,059 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

