Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Antero Resources stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Antero Resources has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Antero Resources by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 305,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $261,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,336 shares of company stock worth $388,888. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

