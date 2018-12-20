Carbonite Inc (CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali Sells 13,888 Shares

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $368,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohamad Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $113,000.00.

CARB stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,613. Carbonite Inc has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $883.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Carbonite’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CARB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carbonite from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Carbonite by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carbonite by 844.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Carbonite by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carbonite by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carbonite by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

