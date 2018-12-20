Carbonite Inc (CARB) General Counsel Sells $17,969.00 in Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $17,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Danielle Sheer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Danielle Sheer sold 691 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $19,313.45.

On Thursday, November 8th, Danielle Sheer sold 5,193 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,790.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Danielle Sheer sold 1,553 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $51,652.78.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Danielle Sheer sold 7,474 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $265,999.66.

On Thursday, September 20th, Danielle Sheer sold 484 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $18,876.00.

NASDAQ CARB traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.36. 32,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,613. The company has a market cap of $883.99 million, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Carbonite Inc has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 844.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter.

CARB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carbonite from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, lowered shares of Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

