Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Shares Sold by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Carlisle Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/carlisle-companies-inc-csl-shares-sold-by-palo-capital-inc.html.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.